Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

