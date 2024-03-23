Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.