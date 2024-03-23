NaaS Technology (NAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

NaaS Technology Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NAAS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 768,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,281. NaaS Technology has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $300.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

