National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $6.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after buying an additional 5,755,155 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $12,504,000.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

