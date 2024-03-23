National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $489.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $489.00 and last traded at $489.00, with a volume of 18663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $487.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

