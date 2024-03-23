Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.45

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4144842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 183.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,796,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

