NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.09 billion and approximately $339.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.72 or 0.00010278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00083982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,179,144,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,950,199 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.65846091 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $540,296,976.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

