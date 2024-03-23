Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

