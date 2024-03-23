Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $30.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.26.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.