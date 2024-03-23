Nervos Network Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $936.12 million and $38.38 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,485,614,490 coins and its circulating supply is 43,803,726,364 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

