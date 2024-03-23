NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 336.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,616 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $365,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.73. 1,040,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,268. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,371 shares of company stock worth $2,351,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

