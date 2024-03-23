Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $705.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $705.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $576.67.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $628.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.38. Netflix has a 1-year low of $304.14 and a 1-year high of $634.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

