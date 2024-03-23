Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Nevro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nevro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nevro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $493.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.