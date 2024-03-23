Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
View Our Latest Report on Nevro
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro
Nevro Price Performance
Shares of NVRO opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $493.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nevro
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.