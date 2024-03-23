New Hampshire Trust Buys 458 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,355,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

