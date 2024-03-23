New Hampshire Trust Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

