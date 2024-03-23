New Hampshire Trust Takes $15.72 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 263,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,719,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust owned about 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

