New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Trading 0.1% Higher

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 7,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 56,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPAB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $148,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $305,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $537,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

