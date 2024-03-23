New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Marshall Lux Buys 27,100 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

