New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus raised New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

New York Times Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NYT opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. New York Times has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

