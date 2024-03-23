Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Michael Strober Sells 1,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

