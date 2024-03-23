NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 9,004.50 ($114.63) and last traded at GBX 9,004.50 ($114.63), with a volume of 29535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,510 ($108.34).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 141 ($1.80) dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 3,601.40%.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,432.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,869.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 33,154 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,950 ($113.94), for a total value of £2,967,283 ($3,777,572.25). In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.32), for a total transaction of £5,058,000 ($6,439,210.69). Also, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 33,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,950 ($113.94), for a total value of £2,967,283 ($3,777,572.25). Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

