NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers Acquires 1,590 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers purchased 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,473.68.

Jason Michael Pellaers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NFI Group alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Jason Michael Pellaers bought 550 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,446.00.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.92. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFI. CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.58.

Get Our Latest Report on NFI Group

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.