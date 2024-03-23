NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers Acquires 1,590 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers purchased 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,473.68.
Jason Michael Pellaers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Jason Michael Pellaers bought 550 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,446.00.
NFI Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.92. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
