NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 6.9 %

NKE traded down $6.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

