NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%.

NIKE Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

