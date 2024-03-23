Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094,150 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 1.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 236.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK remained flat at $3.58 during trading hours on Friday. 21,461,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,226,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

