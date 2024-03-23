Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 69,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 120,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Increases Dividend

About Nordea Bank Abp

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.9872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Nordea Bank Abp’s previous dividend of $0.72. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.