Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $218.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 758,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

