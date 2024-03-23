Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Northland Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $16.61 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.
About Northland Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.