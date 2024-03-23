Norway Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 1,625 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $291.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

