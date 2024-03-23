Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP opened at $172.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

