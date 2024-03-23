Norway Savings Bank Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

