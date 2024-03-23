Numbers Protocol Trading Down 14.7% This Week (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.93 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.1407393 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,593,042.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

