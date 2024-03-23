Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. 71 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

