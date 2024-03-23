NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $910.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

