NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,050.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $850.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $942.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $735.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.28. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

