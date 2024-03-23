Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $223,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.12 and a 200 day moving average of $297.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

