Oasis Network Price Hits $0.14 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $949.08 million and $30.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13901164 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $32,110,949.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

