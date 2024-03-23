OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. 53,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 58,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.51 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.76.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

