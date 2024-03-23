Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

