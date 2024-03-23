Oppenheimer Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $88.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,149,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,023,000 after buying an additional 1,149,742 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 35,271.4% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

