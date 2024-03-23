Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading Down 0.5%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Optimi Health Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

