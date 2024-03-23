Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 61,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 54,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.
About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
