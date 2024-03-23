Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 61,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 54,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Further Reading

