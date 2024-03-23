Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

