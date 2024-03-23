Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Trading Down 3.9%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

