Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management lessened its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.6% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avalon Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

CALF opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

