Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PACB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,371 shares of company stock valued at $459,806. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

