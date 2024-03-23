Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 2% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.07. 15,874,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 74,143,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.