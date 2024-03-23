Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) vs. Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Financial Analysis

Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Skyworth Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworth Group and Panasonic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A $0.54 0.72 Panasonic $62.02 billion 0.37 $1.96 billion $1.54 6.32

Analyst Ratings

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworth Group. Skyworth Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panasonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Skyworth Group and Panasonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworth Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Panasonic 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Skyworth Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.5%. Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Skyworth Group pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Panasonic pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworth Group and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A Panasonic 5.96% 12.00% 5.82%

Summary

Panasonic beats Skyworth Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services. It is also involved in the property development and holding; trading of consumer electronic products; and sale and installation of photovoltaic power station for residential use, as well as financing and treasury management activities. In addition, the company engages in the maintenance and repair of home appliances; construction development business; financial leasing; and macro logistics services, as well as operates industrial parks. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited and changed its name to Skyworth Group Limited in June 2019. Skyworth Group Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment. This segment also provides personal-care products; lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, fuel cells, and compressors; bicycles; and nursing care services. The Automotive segment offers infotainment systems, head-up displays, automotive speakers and switches, advanced driver assistance systems, and related devices, as well as systems and devices for xEVs and interior rearview mirrors. The Connect segment provides aircraft in-flight entertainment systems and communications services; electronic components-mounting machines; welding equipment; projectors; professional AV systems; PCs and tablets; solutions for various industries; installation/operation/ maintenance services; and supply chain management software. The Industry segment offers relays, switches, power supply products, touch panels, motors, sensors, laser markers, capacitors, inductors, resistors, circuit board materials, semiconductor device materials, molding compounds, and LCD panels. The Energy segment provides dry, primary/secondary lithium, nickel-metal hydride, and lithium-ion batteries; and cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for in-vehicle use, as well as storage battery modules and systems. It also offers digital cameras, video and audio equipment, television, telephones, and intercoms. The company was formerly known as Panasonic Corporation. Panasonic Holdings Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

