Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 92,555 shares.The stock last traded at $14.29 and had previously closed at $14.75.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paramount Global by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,630,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,873,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,546,000.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.