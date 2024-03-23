Park Edge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

